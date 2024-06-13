Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $12.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

