Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $16.89 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $192.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

