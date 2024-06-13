Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $461,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 103,361 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

