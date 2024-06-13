Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 56,444 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 9.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $44,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

