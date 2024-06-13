Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 691,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 773,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,048,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of IQLT opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

