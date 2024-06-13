Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 21,325 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDLV. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,079,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 276,292 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,206,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.