Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 6,084 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,527 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

