Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,282 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 228,051 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,295,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

