Berkley W R Corp Increases Stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,201 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Kim LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

