Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 114,580 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1,145,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,579. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Zillow Group Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

