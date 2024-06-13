Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 0.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,230,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 519,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 158,044 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 796.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 705,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,174 shares of company stock worth $26,282,145 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

