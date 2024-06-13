Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) versus Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Berry alerts:

Dividends

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Berry pays out 4,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vitesse Energy pays out 238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Berry has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Vitesse Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vitesse Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry 0.41% 6.15% 2.84% Vitesse Energy 10.92% 7.87% 5.77%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $903.46 million 0.55 $37.40 million $0.01 641.00 Vitesse Energy $233.90 million 3.11 -$19.74 million $0.84 29.38

This table compares Berry and Vitesse Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. Vitesse Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Berry has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berry and Vitesse Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Berry presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. Vitesse Energy has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Berry on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.