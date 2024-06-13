Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. MRC Global comprises about 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MRC Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRC Global

Insider Activity at MRC Global

In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MRC Global news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.