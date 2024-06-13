Beryl Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 813,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust comprises about 1.6% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.14. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

