BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) target price on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.24) to GBX 2,520 ($32.09) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.38) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.13).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,232 ($28.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,314.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,376.25. The stock has a market cap of £113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,958.77, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.48).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

