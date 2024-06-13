BHZ Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises about 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,526,000 after acquiring an additional 883,503 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.00 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

