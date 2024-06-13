Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 13,975 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.50% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

