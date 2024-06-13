Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1,810.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

