Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,035 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $387.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.89, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $301.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $390.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

