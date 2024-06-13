Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

