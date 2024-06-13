Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

