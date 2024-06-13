Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

