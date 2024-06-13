Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $432,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $790,000.

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $36.44 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

