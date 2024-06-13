Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell University bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,218,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

