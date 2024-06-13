Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 3M alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.21 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.