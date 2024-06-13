Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $1.53 Million in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDRV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 584.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDRV opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.