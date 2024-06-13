Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 3,351 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $266.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $268.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

