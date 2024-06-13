Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

