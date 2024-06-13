Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

