Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.87 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.