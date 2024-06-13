Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

