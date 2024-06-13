Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 74 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $474.15 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $476.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.96.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.