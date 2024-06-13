bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 102.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIAFW opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.