bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 102.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIAFW opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
