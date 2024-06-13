bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 102.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIAFW opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.