BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

BioLineRx stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.54. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

