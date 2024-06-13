BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Down 6.9 %

BGLC stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. ( NASDAQ:BGLC Free Report ) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

