Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

BIR opened at C$6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.65. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.47.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

