Birchview Capital LP Grows Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.14% of DocGo worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

DocGo Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.15 on Thursday. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $319.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. Research analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

