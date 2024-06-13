Birchview Capital LP Invests $216,000 in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $15,988,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $1,080,010. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

