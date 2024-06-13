Birchview Capital LP Sells 102,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Birchview Capital LP trimmed its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,282,902 shares of company stock worth $1,244,993 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

