Birchview Capital LP Sells 40,000 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Birchview Capital LP lowered its stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter worth $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

2seventy bio Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.80. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,831 shares of company stock worth $7,665. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2seventy bio Profile

(Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.