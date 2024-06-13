Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.20. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bird Construction traded as high as C$24.68 and last traded at C$24.64, with a volume of 7240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.54.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.78.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

