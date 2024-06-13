Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 6.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. 3,026,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,158,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $952.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 58.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 2,571,647 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 51.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 885,217 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.