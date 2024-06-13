BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Volume Tops $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.40 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,784.37 or 0.99898386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00089228 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998802 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

