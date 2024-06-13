Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading 22.2% Higher

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 346,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 91,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

