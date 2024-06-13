Black Maple Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 141,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of Urgent.ly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,742.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULY opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Urgent.ly Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

