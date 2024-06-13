Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys New Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 422,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 251,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,319,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.93.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

