Black Maple Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,030,000. III Capital Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 46,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,819,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 79,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.