Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $225,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $521.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

