Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Black Maple Capital Management LP trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,644,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 267,776 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

