Black Maple Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,787,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

